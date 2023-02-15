event

Wed. February 15th, 2023
Virtual

America’s decision to invade Iraq in 2003 vexed key allies, drew condemnation from many corners of the world, and ultimately proved a strategic failure. Twenty years later, it is too easy to forget that many top foreign policy experts, including America’s most senior White House leadership, truly believed the war would succeed. Why did smart, well-intentioned people end up in such a quagmire? What emotions, attitudes, and beliefs played in this historically fated decision? What warnings might it offer for American foreign policy discussions today?

Please join Robert Zoellick, Susan Glasser, and Melvyn Leffler for a discussion of Leffler’s new book, Confronting Saddam Hussein, moderated by Chris Chivvis, director of the Carnegie Endowment American Statecraft Program.

Political ReformDemocracySecurityForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesMiddle EastSouth AsiaAfghanistan
Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Susan B. Glasser

Susan Glasser is a staff writer at The New Yorker.

Melvyn P. Leffler

Melvyn P. Leffler is an American historian, educator, and Edward Stettinius Emeritus Professor of History at the University of Virginia.

Robert Zoellick

Robert Zoellick is a former president of the World Bank, a former U.S. trade representative, and former U.S. deputy secretary of state. Zoellick currently serves as the senior counselor at the Brunswick Group and is the author of America in the World: A History of US Diplomacy and Foreign Policy.