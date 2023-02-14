event
Carnegie Europe

In the Mood for War? Public and Elite Sentiments in Russia

Tue. February 14th, 2023
Carnegie Europe

Russians continue to support Vladimir Putin’s “special operation” in Ukraine, but signs of fatigue among citizens and discontent in political and economic circles are emerging.

While the president has tightened his grip on power, this shared sentiment between the Russian public and elites may be crucial for the final outcome of the war. But is the mood subject to change?

Carnegie Europe invites you to an in-person event on the public and elite sentiments in Russia with Andrei Kolesnikov, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Rosa Balfour.

A light reception will follow the event.

DemocracyForeign PolicySecurityRussiaEastern EuropeUkraine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Andrei Kolesnikov

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Kolesnikov was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.