Three’s a Crowd: The EU-Serbia-Russia Triangle

Serbia, an EU accession frontrunner in the Western Balkans, has strengthened economic and political ties with the EU. Yet Belgrade and Moscow remain close, with polls suggesting that most Serbs blame the West for the war in Ukraine and see Russia as a reliable partner.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić would like to continue benefiting from the EU’s support while maintaining ties with the Kremlin. However, mounting pressure to join Western sanctions against Russia and the economic toll of the war may force Serbia to come off the fence.

Carnegie Europe is pleased to invite you to an online event on the future of Serbia with Dimitar Bechev, author of the article “Hedging Its Bets: Serbia Between Russia and the EU.” Bechev will be joined by Jelena Džankić and Sonja Licht. Rosa Balfour will moderate.

This event is part of Europe’s East, a Carnegie Europe project on European policy toward Eastern Europe and Russia.

