Why the U.S.-Japan Tech Alliance Needs Silicon Valley

At recent summits, President Biden and Japanese Prime Ministers Suga and Kishida have pledged to make technology collaboration a centerpiece of U.S.-Japan relations. This creates the potential to turn the longstanding security alliance into an innovation alliance. But to transform the alliance, policymakers need to secure the buy-in from the private sector firms that actually exchange new technology and ideas.

Carnegie senior fellow Kenji Kushida will discuss how Washington and Tokyo can harness the cutting-edge collaborations taking place in Silicon Valley to help transform the vital U.S.-Japan alliance. George Perkovich will moderate.