Why the U.S.-Japan Tech Alliance Needs Silicon Valley

Tue. February 21st, 2023
Washington, DC

At recent summits, President Biden and Japanese Prime Ministers Suga and Kishida have pledged to make technology collaboration a centerpiece of U.S.-Japan relations. This creates the potential to turn the longstanding security alliance into an innovation alliance. But to transform the alliance, policymakers need to secure the buy-in from the private sector firms that actually exchange new technology and ideas.

Carnegie senior fellow Kenji Kushida will discuss how Washington and Tokyo can harness the cutting-edge collaborations taking place in Silicon Valley to help transform the vital U.S.-Japan alliance. George Perkovich will moderate.

Kenji Kushida

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Kenji E. Kushida is a senior fellow for Japan studies in Carnegie’s Asia Program, directing research on Japan, including a new Japan-Silicon Valley Innovation Initiative at Carnegie.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Vice President for Studies

George Perkovich is the Japan chair for a world without nuclear weapons and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Nuclear Policy Program and the Technology and International Affairs Program. He works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and security dilemmas among the United States, its allies, and their nuclear-armed adversaries. 