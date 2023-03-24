event
Carnegie India

Cyber Warfare Following the War in Ukraine

Fri. March 24th, 2023
Lecture Room 1, Annex Building, India International Centre, New Delhi

The war in Ukraine, beyond its horrible violence and destruction, is the first Cyber War where both sides have comparable capabilities. How effective have cyber offenses and defenses been? What explains each side’s successes and failures? What are implications for future wars?

Carnegie India hosted a public talk by George Perkovich on Cyber Warfare Following the War in Ukraine to discuss the findings of four major Carnegie Endowment papers on this cyber war.

Agenda:

4:00 – 4:30 p.m.: Coffee, tea, and snacks

4:30 – 4:35 p.m.: Introduction by Priyadarshini D.

4:35 – 6:00 p.m.: Public talk by George Perkovich followed by audience questions moderated by Priyadarshini D.

TechnologySouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Priyadarshini D.

Associate Fellow, Carnegie India

Priyadarshini D. was an associate fellow with Carnegie India’s Technology and Society Program.