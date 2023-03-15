event

Did the U.S.-India Civil-Nuclear Deal Work?

Wed. March 15th, 2023
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

The U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Deal was a cornerstone in the U.S.-India bilateral relationship but challenged the global nuclear non-proliferation regime. In the fifteen years since the George W. Bush Administration negotiated the deal, India has become an even more important U.S. partner, yet the non-proliferation regime has frayed. How should we assess this controversial agreement and its impact today?

Please join us to discuss this question with former National Security Advisor Stephen J. Hadley and Carnegie scholars Rose Gottemoeller, Ashley J. Tellis, George Perkovich, and Chris Chivvis. Our discussion will draw on background documents in Steve Hadley’s new book, Hand Off: The Foreign Policy George W. Bush Passed to Barack Obama, and the personal experience of Carnegie experts. Carnegie President Tino Cuéllar will introduce the program.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Stephen Hadley

Stephen Hadley is a principal of Rice, Hadley, Gates & Manuel LLC, an international strategic consulting firm founded with Condoleezza Rice, Robert Gates, and Anja Manuel. He is an Executive Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Atlantic Council and is also the former Board Chair of the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), where he continues to serve on the Board of Directors.

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Vice President for Studies

George Perkovich is the Japan chair for a world without nuclear weapons and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Nuclear Policy Program and the Technology and International Affairs Program. He works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and security dilemmas among the United States, its allies, and their nuclear-armed adversaries. 

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.