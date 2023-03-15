Did the U.S.-India Civil-Nuclear Deal Work?

The U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Deal was a cornerstone in the U.S.-India bilateral relationship but challenged the global nuclear non-proliferation regime. In the fifteen years since the George W. Bush Administration negotiated the deal, India has become an even more important U.S. partner, yet the non-proliferation regime has frayed. How should we assess this controversial agreement and its impact today?

Please join us to discuss this question with former National Security Advisor Stephen J. Hadley and Carnegie scholars Rose Gottemoeller, Ashley J. Tellis, George Perkovich, and Chris Chivvis. Our discussion will draw on background documents in Steve Hadley’s new book, Hand Off: The Foreign Policy George W. Bush Passed to Barack Obama, and the personal experience of Carnegie experts. Carnegie President Tino Cuéllar will introduce the program.