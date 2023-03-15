Friends with Limits: China-Russia Relations in Times of War

event
Although China’s top diplomat Wang Yi sought to improve relations with the EU on his most recent trip to Europe, differences between the two powers remain stark. China has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Beijing’s recent twelve-point position paper on the war has been criticized by the EU and its member states.

In contrast, China’s ties with Russia appear robust. Beijing abstained from the recent UN resolution that called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine and Chinese officials stress the need to advance relations with Moscow in an increasingly turbulent world.

To take a closer look at relations between Moscow and Beijing and tease out their implications for the future of Europe, Carnegie Europe invites you to an in-person event with Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Rosa Balfour, director of Carnegie Europe.

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Director, Carnegie Europe

Rosa Balfour is the director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy.