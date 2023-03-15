Friends with Limits: China-Russia Relations in Times of War

Although China’s top diplomat Wang Yi sought to improve relations with the EU on his most recent trip to Europe, differences between the two powers remain stark. China has not condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Beijing’s recent twelve-point position paper on the war has been criticized by the EU and its member states.

In contrast, China’s ties with Russia appear robust. Beijing abstained from the recent UN resolution that called on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine and Chinese officials stress the need to advance relations with Moscow in an increasingly turbulent world.

To take a closer look at relations between Moscow and Beijing and tease out their implications for the future of Europe, Carnegie Europe invites you to an in-person event with Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Rosa Balfour, director of Carnegie Europe.

A light reception will follow the event.