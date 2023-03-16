event

Making AUKUS Work for the U.S.-Australia Alliance

Thu. March 16th, 2023
Washington, DC

Leaders from Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States gathered in San Diego this week to unveil their highly anticipated plan for equipping Australia with nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS framework. This centerpiece of the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy is part of a new suite of defense industrial, force posture, and strategic policy initiatives designed to strengthen the U.S.-Australia alliance and deter potential Chinese adventurism in the region.

But AUKUS faces serious hurdles, from barriers to information sharing and technology transfers to uncertainties about combined military operations, which could jeopardize the alliance’s strategic value. How can Washington ensure the deal’s success and capitalize on AUKUS’—and Australia’s—full potential?

Ashley Townshend

Senior Fellow Asia Program

Ashley Townshend was a senior fellow for Indo-Pacific security, directing research on regional strategy, defense policy, and alliances and partnerships.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Stacie Pettyjohn

Stacie Pettyjohn is a senior fellow and director of the defense program at CNAS. Her areas of expertise include defense strategy, posture, force planning, the defense budget, and wargaming.

William C. Greenwalt

William C. Greenwalt is a nonresident senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, where he focuses on the expansion of America’s defense industrial base and defense management issues.