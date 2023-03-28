Will Africa Shape U.S.-China Strategic Competition?

The African continent is increasingly the nexus of great power competition between the U.S. and China. While the U.S. provides the most official development assistance to Africa, China is the continent’s leading bilateral trade partner, with both nations competing for ever-deeper ties across the continent. As U.S.-China competition intensifies, how will African countries balance their relationships with these two global powers, and even shape the trajectory of this competition?

Join the Carnegie Endowment for a special conversation with leading experts on the changing relationship between African nations and the U.S. and China and whether Africa’s development priorities around industrialization, job creation, and universal electrification can remain salient in this rapidly changing geopolitical theatre.

