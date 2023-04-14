event

Carnegie Connects: Russia, Ukraine, and the Struggle for Democracy

Fri. April 14th, 2023
Live Online

Well before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Biden cast the main dynamic of the 21st century as a struggle between the forces of democracy and autocracy. Putin’s aggression seemed to tether Biden’s rhetoric to the bloody reality of the most serious crisis in Europe since the end of the cold war. But with two thirds of the world’s population residing in countries that have not signed on to pro-active sanctions against Russia, is the democracy versus authoritarian framing the most effective one? Why isn’t the United States and much of the West’s message getting though? Why are so many nations hedging? And what are the prospects for a resurgence of democratic systems against the backdrop of recent democratic backsliding? What concrete steps can the U.S. and its democratic allies take to support fledgling and fragile democracies?

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with Atlantic staff writer and author Anne Applebaum to discuss the struggle for democracy and the war in Ukraine.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Anne Applebaum

Anne Applebaum is a staff writer for the Atlantic and a senior fellow at the Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University, where she runs a project on twenty-first century disinformation. She was a Washington Post columnist for fifteen years and a member of the editorial board. She is the author of several history books, including Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism; Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine; The Crushing of Eastern Europe 1944-1956 ; and Gulag: A History, which won the 2004 Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction.