A Race for Power in the Middle East

Today the United States reduces its presence in the Middle East and North Africa—with bipartisan support—following failed wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and increased indigenous energy wealth. Meanwhile, China and Russia have both begun independently filling the void the United States leaves behind with military, diplomatic, and economic engagement.

Longtime U.S. regional adversaries, such as Iran and Syria, have welcomed China and Russia’s growing regional presence as a counterweight to the United States, while longtime U.S. partners, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, and Jordan, have made it clear they do not want to choose sides between the great powers. In the context of the emerging competition between the United States, Russia, and China on the global stage, how should the United States adapt its policy in the MENA region?

Please join the Carnegie Middle East program for a discussion on the changing geopolitics and new security challenges in the Middle East and North Africa amid a budding great power competition.