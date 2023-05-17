event
Is China Threatening Transatlantic Unity?

Wed. May 17th, 2023
Live Online

In a recent interview returning from a state visit to China, French President Emmanuel Macron argued that Europe should reduce its dependency on the United States and avoid getting dragged into Washington’s confrontation with Beijing over Taiwan.

Macron’s remarks elicited mixed reactions from EU member states and institutions. They have also raised questions about the state of EU-U.S. relations: although the two are aligned on support for Ukraine, their different approaches to China and the continuation of Russia’s war might put the transatlantic relationship to the test.

To discuss relations between Brussels, Washington, and Beijing, Carnegie Europe invites you to an online event featuring Noah Barkin, Sophia Besch, and Pierre Vimont. Judy Dempsey will moderate.

event speakers

Noah Barkin

Noah Barkin is a Senior Advisor with Rhodium Group’s China practice. Noah focuses on Europe-China relations and transatlantic China policy He is also a Visiting Senior Fellow in the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund of the United States

Sophia Besch

Senior Fellow, Europe Program

Sophia Besch is a senior fellow in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her research focuses on European foreign and defense policy.

Pierre Vimont

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Vimont is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on the European Neighborhood Policy, transatlantic relations, and French foreign policy.

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe