Is China Threatening Transatlantic Unity?

In a recent interview returning from a state visit to China, French President Emmanuel Macron argued that Europe should reduce its dependency on the United States and avoid getting dragged into Washington’s confrontation with Beijing over Taiwan.

Macron’s remarks elicited mixed reactions from EU member states and institutions. They have also raised questions about the state of EU-U.S. relations: although the two are aligned on support for Ukraine, their different approaches to China and the continuation of Russia’s war might put the transatlantic relationship to the test.

