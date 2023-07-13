A Planet in Peril and the Future of Humanity

Humanity’s assault on the natural world has reached a critical juncture. According to a sobering new report in Nature, human activity has already pushed critical components of the Earth System beyond their “safe and just” limits, threatening the future of civilization and life on our planet. Can anything be done to reduce the risks posed by climate change and bring humanity back into balance with the biosphere? And what hope exists for the resilience of our planet and the future of our species?

Join us for a conversation with Johan Rockström, co-chair of the Earth Commission and lead author of the Nature report, to learn more about the deteriorating health of the planet—and how international cooperation must adapt to prevent catastrophe. This meeting is co-sponsored by Carnegie's Global Order and Institutions, and Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics programs.