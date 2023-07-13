event

A Planet in Peril and the Future of Humanity

Thu. July 13th, 2023
Live Online

Humanity’s assault on the natural world has reached a critical juncture. According to a sobering new report in Nature, human activity has already pushed critical components of the Earth System beyond their “safe and just” limits, threatening the future of civilization and life on our planet. Can anything be done to reduce the risks posed by climate change and bring humanity back into balance with the biosphere? And what hope exists for the resilience of our planet and the future of our species?

Join us for a conversation with Johan Rockström, co-chair of the Earth Commission and lead author of the Nature report, to learn more about the deteriorating health of the planet—and how international cooperation must adapt to prevent catastrophe. This meeting is co-sponsored by Carnegie's Global Order and Institutions, and Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics programs.

Johan Rockström

Johan Rockström is director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and professor in Earth System Science at the University of Potsdam. A leading scientist with more than 150 research publications, he is widely known for his groundbreaking work on the “planetary limits” that define a “safe operating space for humanity.” Rockstrom serves s chair of the Earth Commission and is a frequent consultant for national governments and business networks.

Stewart Patrick

Senior Fellow and Director, Global Order and Institutions Program

Stewart Patrick is a senior fellow and director of the Global Order and Institutions Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary areas of research focus are the shifting foundations of world order, the future of American internationalism, and the requirements for effective multilateral cooperation on transnational challenges.