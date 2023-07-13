New Voices: 2023 Conference on Diversity in Nuclear Policy

Nuclear dangers are rising to levels not seen since the Cold War. This growing risk demands the recruitment of voices from diverse demographic and socioeconomic backgrounds to bring new ideas, skills, and perspectives.

In line with its commitment to advancing diversity in the nuclear policy field, the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is pleased to be hosting its first Diversity in Nuclear Policy Conference on July 13, 2023. The conference will be hybrid, held at Carnegie's headquarters in Washington, DC, and online via Zoom.

This one-day, interactive event for interns, students, and young professionals aims to provide opportunities for networking, mentorship, and substantive nuclear policy discussions with guest speakers.

Eligible participants include:

Current undergraduate students

Anyone who graduated with an undergraduate degree in the last three years (whether pursuing further education, working, interning, or looking for employment)

The event is free to attend, and no prior nuclear policy background or experience is needed to attend—just an interest in the field. Please register to secure your spot as space is limited. Registrations from traditionally underrepresented groups are especially encouraged.

This event is made possible through support from the Prospect Hill Foundation.