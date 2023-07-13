event

New Voices: 2023 Conference on Diversity in Nuclear Policy

Thu. July 13th, 2023
Washington, DC

Nuclear dangers are rising to levels not seen since the Cold War. This growing risk demands the recruitment of voices from diverse demographic and socioeconomic backgrounds to bring new ideas, skills, and perspectives.

In line with its commitment to advancing diversity in the nuclear policy field, the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is pleased to be hosting its first Diversity in Nuclear Policy Conference on July 13, 2023. The conference will be hybrid, held at Carnegie's headquarters in Washington, DC, and online via Zoom.

This one-day, interactive event for interns, students, and young professionals aims to provide opportunities for networking, mentorship, and substantive nuclear policy discussions with guest speakers.

Eligible participants include:

  • Current undergraduate students
  • Anyone who graduated with an undergraduate degree in the last three years (whether pursuing further education, working, interning, or looking for employment)

The event is free to attend, and no prior nuclear policy background or experience is needed to attend—just an interest in the field. Please register to secure your spot as space is limited. Registrations from traditionally underrepresented groups are especially encouraged. 

This event is made possible through support from the Prospect Hill Foundation.

event speakers

Naoko Aoki

Dr. Naoko Aoki is an associate political scientist at the RAND Corporation. She specializes in East Asian security issues.

Frank Aum

Frank Aum is the Senior Expert on Northeast Asia at the U.S. Institute of Peace.

Suzanne DiMaggio

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Suzanne DiMaggio is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where she focuses on U.S. foreign policy toward Asia and the Middle East.

Nola Haynes

Nola Haynes is an adjunct senior fellow for the Technology and National Security Program at the Center for a New American Security and an adjunct professor at Georgetown University.

Bonnie Jenkins

Bonnie Jenkins is the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security at the U.S. Department of State.

Nomsa Ndongwe

Nomsa Ndongwe is a research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies and co-founder of the WCAPS West Coast Chapter.

Luis Rodriguez

Luis Rodriguez is a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation.

Terrell Starr

Terrell Starr is a foreign affairs journalist and the founding host of Black Diplomats Podcast.

Pranay Vaddi

Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Pranay Vaddi was a fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Reja Younis

Reja Younis is the associate fellow with the Project on Nuclear Issues in the International Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.