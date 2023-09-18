Ocean Nations: The 3rd Annual Indo-Pacific Islands Dialogue

Registration
Reserve your spot for the 3rd Annual Indo-Pacific Islands Dialogue, hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Tokyo, in New York City.
This year’s program will highlight voices and perspectives from island nations across the Indian and Pacific Oceans. As global interest increases across the two oceans, key leaders from island nations, global scholars, and other stakeholders will gather to discuss and hear island nations priorities and interests. The agenda will highlight how nations pursue their interests and respond to regional challenges in today’s increasingly complex world.
Agenda
Day 1 - Monday, September 18, 2023
9:00–10:00 AM
Registration
10:00–10:15 AM
Welcome Remarks
- Tino Cuéllar, President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
- Atsushi Sunami, President, Sasakawa Peace Foundation
10:15–11:00 AM
Morning Address - Pacific Islands Forum
- Henry Puna, Secretary-General, Pacific Islands Forum
- Moderator: Elina Noor, Senior Fellow, Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
11:00–11:15 AM
Coffee Break
11:15 AM–12:00 PM
Panel Conversation: Islands and Geopolitics
Island nations play a critical role in regional geopolitical conversations across the Indo-Pacific, yet many island nations remain on the periphery of regional initiatives, which are often decided by bigger players. How do island states view the current geopolitical landscape in the Indian and Pacific Oceans and what are the implications, threats, and opportunities?
- Margo Deiye, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and the International Seabed Authority, Republic of Nauru
- Ilana Seid, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Republic of Palau
- Moderator: Darshana M. Baruah, Fellow, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
12:00–1:15 PM
Networking Lunch
1:15–1:45 PM
Fireside Chat: Island States and Digital Public Infrastructure: A Way Forward
- Keyzom Ngodup Massally, Head of Digital Programming, United Nations Development Program
- Moderator: Rudra Chaudhuri, Director, Carnegie India
1:45–2:00 PM
Coffee Break
2:00–2:45 PM
Keynote Address: President Ranil Wickremesinghe
- Ranil Wickremesinghe, President, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
- Moderator: Daniel Baer, Senior Vice President for Policy Research and Director, Europe Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
2:45–3:15 PM
U.S. Special Address: Richard Verma
- Richard Verma, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State
- Moderator: Darshana M. Baruah, Fellow, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
3:15–3:30 PM
Coffee Break
3:30–4:15 PM
Closing Keynote Address: Mark Brown
- Mark Brown, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands
- Moderator: Darshana M. Baruah, Fellow, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
4:15–4:30 PM
Closing Remarks
- Hide Sakaguchi, President, Ocean Policy Research Institute of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation
- Darshana M. Baruah, Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
4:30–6:00 PM
Reception
Day 2 - Tuesday, September 19, 2023
8:00–9:00 AM
Breakfast and Registration
9:00–9:45 AM
High Level Roundtable: Maritime Security and Seabed Mining*
The transition away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy has increased demand for mining of precious metals and resources. At the center is the prospect of seabed mining to extract minerals from the ocean floor. As island nations are at an impasse, weighing the projected impacts, costs, and opportunities, what lies ahead for seabed mining in terms of governance, regulations, and impact to the states and the region at large?
- Elisabetta Menini, PhD Candidate, Duke University
- Teburoro Tito, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Republic of Kiribati
- Moderator: Satyendra Prasad, Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Former Ambassador to the United Nations, Republic of Fiji
9:45–10:00 AM
Coffee Break
10:00–11:00 AM
High Level Roundtable: Islands and Digital Transformation*
For many countries, the promise of government and economic transformation through digitalization is tempered by a growing list of cyber, informational, and data-related hazards. For island nations, these are compounded by connectivity difficulties along with increasingly attendant geopolitical pressures. This discussion will address the prospects and challenges of digitalization from the perspective of small island nations, as well as the range of capacities needed to meet their distinct priorities and contexts.
- Tomoyuki Hirata, Chief Representative, Washington D.C., Japan Bank for International Cooperation
- Viliami Va’inga Tone, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kingdom of Tonga
- Michael Schiffer, Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Asia, United States Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Moderator: Elina Noor, Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
11:00–11:15 AM
Coffee Break
11:15 AM–12:00 PM
High Level Roundtable: Blue Economy and Climate Action*
The blue economy is a critical sector for economic growth for small island nations, which rely on the development of a sustainable ocean economy. As climate change poses pressing existential challenges for island states, what can nations do to build their blue economy? And what climate action must take place to mitigate climate fallout and ensure regional resilience?
- Atsushi Watanabe, Senior Fellow, Ocean Policy Research Institute at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation
- Satyendra Prasad, Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Former Ambassador to the United Nations, Republic of Fiji
- Alison Clausen, Deputy Coordinator of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development at IOC-UNESCO
- Moderator: Masanori Kobayashi, Senior Research Fellow, Sasakawa Peace Foundation
12:00–1:00 PM
Lunch
*Indicates a closed-door program. To apply for consideration, please indicate your interest in the roundtable programming on the registration form and we will be in touch once decisions have been made.*