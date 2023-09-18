Ocean Nations: The 3rd Annual Indo-Pacific Islands Dialogue

Reserve your spot for the 3rd Annual Indo-Pacific Islands Dialogue, hosted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Tokyo, in New York City.

This year’s program will highlight voices and perspectives from island nations across the Indian and Pacific Oceans. As global interest increases across the two oceans, key leaders from island nations, global scholars, and other stakeholders will gather to discuss and hear island nations priorities and interests. The agenda will highlight how nations pursue their interests and respond to regional challenges in today’s increasingly complex world.

Agenda

Day 1 - Monday, September 18, 2023

9:00–10:00 AM

Registration

10:00–10:15 AM

Welcome Remarks

Tino Cuéllar , President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

, President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Atsushi Sunami, President, Sasakawa Peace Foundation

10:15–11:00 AM

Morning Address - Pacific Islands Forum

Henry Puna , Secretary-General, Pacific Islands Forum

, Secretary-General, Pacific Islands Forum Moderator: Elina Noor, Senior Fellow, Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

11:00–11:15 AM

Coffee Break

11:15 AM–12:00 PM

Panel Conversation: Islands and Geopolitics

Island nations play a critical role in regional geopolitical conversations across the Indo-Pacific, yet many island nations remain on the periphery of regional initiatives, which are often decided by bigger players. How do island states view the current geopolitical landscape in the Indian and Pacific Oceans and what are the implications, threats, and opportunities?

Margo Deiye , Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and the International Seabed Authority, Republic of Nauru

, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and the International Seabed Authority, Republic of Nauru Ilana Seid , Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Republic of Palau

, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Republic of Palau Moderator: Darshana M. Baruah, Fellow, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

12:00–1:15 PM

Networking Lunch

1:15–1:45 PM

Fireside Chat: Island States and Digital Public Infrastructure: A Way Forward

Keyzom Ngodup Massally , Head of Digital Programming, United Nations Development Program

, Head of Digital Programming, United Nations Development Program Moderator: Rudra Chaudhuri, Director, Carnegie India

1:45–2:00 PM

Coffee Break

2:00–2:45 PM

Keynote Address: President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Ranil Wickremesinghe , President, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

, President, Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka Moderator: Daniel Baer, Senior Vice President for Policy Research and Director, Europe Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

2:45–3:15 PM

U.S. Special Address: Richard Verma

Richard Verma , Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State

, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, U.S. Department of State Moderator: Darshana M. Baruah, Fellow, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

3:15–3:30 PM

Coffee Break

3:30–4:15 PM

Closing Keynote Address: Mark Brown

Mark Brown , Prime Minister of the Cook Islands

, Prime Minister of the Cook Islands Moderator: Darshana M. Baruah, Fellow, South Asia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

4:15–4:30 PM

Closing Remarks

Hide Sakaguchi , President, Ocean Policy Research Institute of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation

, President, Ocean Policy Research Institute of the Sasakawa Peace Foundation Darshana M. Baruah, Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

4:30–6:00 PM

Reception

Day 2 - Tuesday, September 19, 2023

8:00–9:00 AM

Breakfast and Registration

9:00–9:45 AM

High Level Roundtable: Maritime Security and Seabed Mining*

The transition away from fossil fuels toward renewable energy has increased demand for mining of precious metals and resources. At the center is the prospect of seabed mining to extract minerals from the ocean floor. As island nations are at an impasse, weighing the projected impacts, costs, and opportunities, what lies ahead for seabed mining in terms of governance, regulations, and impact to the states and the region at large?

Elisabetta Menini , PhD Candidate, Duke University

, PhD Candidate, Duke University Teburoro Tito , Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Republic of Kiribati

, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Republic of Kiribati Moderator: Satyendra Prasad, Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Former Ambassador to the United Nations, Republic of Fiji

9:45–10:00 AM

Coffee Break

10:00–11:00 AM

High Level Roundtable: Islands and Digital Transformation*

For many countries, the promise of government and economic transformation through digitalization is tempered by a growing list of cyber, informational, and data-related hazards. For island nations, these are compounded by connectivity difficulties along with increasingly attendant geopolitical pressures. This discussion will address the prospects and challenges of digitalization from the perspective of small island nations, as well as the range of capacities needed to meet their distinct priorities and contexts.

Tomoyuki Hirata , Chief Representative, Washington D.C., Japan Bank for International Cooperation

, Chief Representative, Washington D.C., Japan Bank for International Cooperation Viliami Va’inga Tone , Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kingdom of Tonga

, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kingdom of Tonga Michael Schiffer , Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Asia, United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

, Assistant Administrator, Bureau for Asia, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Moderator: Elina Noor, Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

11:00–11:15 AM

Coffee Break

11:15 AM–12:00 PM

High Level Roundtable: Blue Economy and Climate Action*

The blue economy is a critical sector for economic growth for small island nations, which rely on the development of a sustainable ocean economy. As climate change poses pressing existential challenges for island states, what can nations do to build their blue economy? And what climate action must take place to mitigate climate fallout and ensure regional resilience?

Atsushi Watanabe , Senior Fellow, Ocean Policy Research Institute at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation

, Senior Fellow, Ocean Policy Research Institute at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation Satyendra Prasad , Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Former Ambassador to the United Nations, Republic of Fiji

, Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Former Ambassador to the United Nations, Republic of Fiji Alison Clausen , Deputy Coordinator of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development at IOC-UNESCO

, Deputy Coordinator of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development at IOC-UNESCO Moderator: Masanori Kobayashi, Senior Research Fellow, Sasakawa Peace Foundation

12:00–1:00 PM

Lunch

*Indicates a closed-door program. To apply for consideration, please indicate your interest in the roundtable programming on the registration form and we will be in touch once decisions have been made.*