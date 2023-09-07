event

UN Security Council Reform: Can This Gordian Knot Be Cut?

Thu. September 7th, 2023
Live Online

The UN Security Council’s failure to prevent Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reignited long-standing demands to reshape the composition and framework of the world’s premier body for international peace and security. The impulse is understandable, given that nearly eight decades have passed since its inception with little council reform. But with President Joe Biden’s surprising endorsement last year of new permanent seats for countries from Africa and Latin America, as well as for Germany, Japan, and India, is there now a plausible pathway to expand the council and improve its performance?

Join Stewart Patrick, the director of the Carnegie Endowment’s Global Order and Institutions Program, for a discussion featuring Anjali Dayal, associate professor of international politics at Fordham University; Rohan Mukherjee, assistant professor of International Relations at the London School of Economics; and Sithembile Mbete, director of programs at the Johannesburg-based NGO, Futurelect. The four will draw on the findings of the latest Carnegie compendium, “UN Security Council Reform: What the World Thinks.” 

Political ReformDemocracySecurityGlobal GovernanceForeign Policy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Stewart Patrick

Senior Fellow and Director, Global Order and Institutions Program

Stewart Patrick is a senior fellow and director of the Global Order and Institutions Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary areas of research focus are the shifting foundations of world order, the future of American internationalism, and the requirements for effective multilateral cooperation on transnational challenges.

Anjali Dayal

Anjali Dayal is a senior scholar in residence at the United States Institute of Peace and an associate professor of international politics at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center campus.

Sithembile Mbete

Sithembile Mbete is director of programs at Futurelect, a Johannesburg-based nongovernmental organization that seeks to empower a new generation of ethical government and political leaders in Africa.

Rohan Mukherjee

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Rohan Mukherjee is a nonresident scholar in the Carnegie South Asia Program.