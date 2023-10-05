event
Carnegie Europe

Understanding the Roots of Russia’s War Against Ukraine

Thu. October 5th, 2023
Carnegie Europe Office & Live Online

In February 2022, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves across Europe, prompting EU member states to stand united and take unprecedented political and financial measures to constrain the Kremlin. As the war in Ukraine continues unabated, many questions remain regarding the rationale behind President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine—a conflict that effectively began with Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

To reflect on the war’s origins and its future direction, Carnegie Europe will host a discussion with Gwendolyn Sasse, author of the recent book Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Sasse will retrace the history of Ukraine’s struggle for independence, shed light on how Kyiv’s democratic progress became a concern for Moscow, and discuss the ambiguous Western policies that contributed to emboldening the Kremlin.

Katarína Mathernová, the incoming EU Ambassador to Ukraine, will join for a panel discussion moderated by Carnegie Europe’s Director Rosa Balfour.

Copies of the book will be available for sale at the event. A light reception will follow.

Foreign PolicyGlobal GovernanceSecurityDemocracyRussiaEastern EuropeUkraine
event speakers

Katarína Mathernová

Mathernová is the appointed EU Ambassador to Ukraine and the outgoing deputy director-general of the Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission (2015-23).

Gwendolyn Sasse

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sasse is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. Her research focuses on Eastern Europe, with a particular focus on Ukrainian politics and society, EU enlargement, and comparative democratization.

Rosa Balfour

Director, Carnegie Europe

Dr Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role.