Understanding the Roots of Russia’s War Against Ukraine

In February 2022, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves across Europe, prompting EU member states to stand united and take unprecedented political and financial measures to constrain the Kremlin. As the war in Ukraine continues unabated, many questions remain regarding the rationale behind President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine—a conflict that effectively began with Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

To reflect on the war’s origins and its future direction, Carnegie Europe will host a discussion with Gwendolyn Sasse, author of the recent book Russia’s War Against Ukraine. Sasse will retrace the history of Ukraine’s struggle for independence, shed light on how Kyiv’s democratic progress became a concern for Moscow, and discuss the ambiguous Western policies that contributed to emboldening the Kremlin.

Katarína Mathernová, the incoming EU Ambassador to Ukraine, will join for a panel discussion moderated by Carnegie Europe’s Director Rosa Balfour.

Copies of the book will be available for sale at the event. A light reception will follow.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat or tweet us at @Carnegie_Europe.