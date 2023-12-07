event
Book Talk: The Four Tests: What it Will Take to Keep America Strong and Good

Thu. December 7th, 2023
The Oberoi, New Delhi

In today’s fraught geopolitical scenario, the notion that the U.S. is undergoing a relative decline in power is gradually gaining ground. This period of transition, which is increasingly marked by domestic divisions, economic upheavals, climate change and pandemics, and the resurgence of authoritarianism, makes it difficult to be optimistic about the U.S.’s future. The steadily rising geopolitical risks demand more effective governance systems for managing global challenges collectively. Therefore, this transition period serves as an opportunity for the U.S. to build what it needs to overcome the geopolitical challenges through coordination with its partners and allies. In his book, Daniel Baer details four tests that the U.S. has to meet to make its way through this transition phase:

  1. Scale: Can the U.S. maintain enough scale—or create a facsimile of it through deeper partnerships with friends and allies—as China and other countries continue to rise?
  2. Investment: Can the U.S. muster and effectively direct resources toward investments to lay a foundation for American success in the post-industrial economy?
  3. Fairness: Can the U.S. address unfairness in its economy and society so that they don’t retard growth and undermine social cohesion in a more competitive world?
  4. Identity: Can Americans build a thin but shared political identity that can hold the U.S. together in a difficult global landscape?

Agenda:

6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tea, coffee, and snacks

7:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Overview of the book by Daniel Baer

7:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Panel discussion followed by audience Q&A

Dan Baer

Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program

Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)  and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Arun K. Singh

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie India

Arun K. Singh is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. He has extensive experience across the globe, including as India’s ambassador to the United States, Israel, and France.

Ashley J. Tellis

Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Indrani Bagchi

Indrani Bagchi is the diplomatic editor of Times of India. Indrani covers daily news on foreign affairs, the foreign office, as well as interpreting and analyzing global trends with an Indian perspective. She writes news stories; opinion articles; news features; and a blog, "Globespotting". She covers India, US, China, Pakistan, terrorism, nuclear weapons, and national security issues, among others. She joined the Times of India in 2004. Earlier, Indrani was associate editor for India Today, a premier news magazine. Indrani started her journalism career at The Statesman, where she was the weekend editor, before moving to The Economic Times in Calcutta to edit the Metro Magazine. Having graduated from Loreto College, Calcutta University, Indrani has been a Reuters Fellow at Oxford University. In 2010, Indrani was awarded the Chang Lin-Tien fellowship by the Asia Foundation to study US-China relations at Brookings Institution, Washington DC. She is a Fellow of the third class of the Kamalnayan Bajaj Fellowship and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

Eric Garcetti

Eric Garcetti is the US Ambassador to India. a committed public servant, educator, and diplomat.