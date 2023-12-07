Book Talk: The Four Tests: What it Will Take to Keep America Strong and Good

In today’s fraught geopolitical scenario, the notion that the U.S. is undergoing a relative decline in power is gradually gaining ground. This period of transition, which is increasingly marked by domestic divisions, economic upheavals, climate change and pandemics, and the resurgence of authoritarianism, makes it difficult to be optimistic about the U.S.’s future. The steadily rising geopolitical risks demand more effective governance systems for managing global challenges collectively. Therefore, this transition period serves as an opportunity for the U.S. to build what it needs to overcome the geopolitical challenges through coordination with its partners and allies. In his book, Daniel Baer details four tests that the U.S. has to meet to make its way through this transition phase:

Scale: Can the U.S. maintain enough scale—or create a facsimile of it through deeper partnerships with friends and allies—as China and other countries continue to rise? Investment: Can the U.S. muster and effectively direct resources toward investments to lay a foundation for American success in the post-industrial economy? Fairness: Can the U.S. address unfairness in its economy and society so that they don’t retard growth and undermine social cohesion in a more competitive world? Identity: Can Americans build a thin but shared political identity that can hold the U.S. together in a difficult global landscape?

