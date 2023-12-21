event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

The Gaza War: National, Regional, and Global Economic Ramifications

Thu. December 21st, 2023
Virtual

Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, having claimed the lives of more than 18,000 Palestinians thus far and displaced 85 percent of the population, has led to a humanitarian and economic catastrophe. Hospitals have been bombed, residential neighborhoods have been pulverized, all manner of infrastructure has been destroyed, and public utilities have been suspended. Economic activity is now completely paralyzed in an isolated enclave that was “de-developed” by Israel for decades.

How has the war, which has so thoroughly devastated Gaza, affected the economy of Israel and that of the Israeli-occupied West Bank (including East Jerusalem)? What are the war’s immediate and long-term economic consequences for the Middle East and North Africa, especially neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan? And what economic fallout might occur were the war to expand into a regional conflict? 

To address these questions and others, the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is organizing a policy webinar with Raja Khalidi and Timothy Kaldas on Thursday, December 21, at 5:00 P.M. Beirut time or 10:00 A.M. EST.

The webinar will be held in English and moderated by Haneen El Sayed, a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

Viewers may submit their questions to the panelists using the live chat feature on Facebook and YouTube.

event speakers

Timothy Kaldas

Timothy E. Kaldas is a Policy Fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy. His research focuses on transitional politics in Egypt, regime survival strategies, and Egyptian political economy and foreign policy.

Raja Khalidi

Director General of the Palestine Economic Policy Research Institute (MAS) since Nov 2019. He was the Research Coordinator at MAS (2016-Nov 2019). He previously worked at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) from 1985 to 2013 and was the Coordinator of its Program of Assistance to the Palestinian people from 2000 to 2006

Haneen Sayed

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Haneen Sayed was a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. Sayed is an economic development professional, with more than 25 years at the World Bank. 