Haneen Sayed was a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.

Sayed is an economic development professional, with more than 25 years at the World Bank. She has led major strategic engagements, and has engaged in business development, reform programs, and policy dialogues in economic and human development, spanning the Middle East and North Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Europe. Her areas of expertise include social protection, labor and jobs, education, poverty, and gender, in addition to fragility and conflict.

She received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Stanford and Columbia Universities, respectively, as well as executive training at Harvard University. She has taught at various universities in New York City, and worked at Morgan Stanley, the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, and the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development. She serves on several non-profit boards that aim to help preserve Lebanon’s human capital.



