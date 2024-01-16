Unveiling the Domestic and Geopolitical Consequences of Economic Failings in the MENA Region

The Middle East and North Africa have been hit by food, energy, and debt crises that have exacerbated structural economic weaknesses of low- and middle-incomes countries, particularly Egypt, Tunisia, and Lebanon. These crises have increased the pressure on domestic political orders, as incumbent regimes are currently facing acute policy dilemmas since the restructuring of their economies could entail social and political costs that might ultimately undermine their authority. At the same time, these crises have exacerbated the geopolitical marginalization of Egypt, Tunisia, and Lebanon, while bolstering the power of hydrocarbon exporters.

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center is organizing a webinar to launch a co-authored paper by Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center fellows, Nur Arafeh and Hamza Meddeb, entitled: “Misfortune to Marginalization: The Geopolitical Impact of Structural Economic Failings in Egypt, Tunisia, and Lebanon.” The speakers are Manal Shehabi, Amr Adly, Nur Arafeh and Hamza Meddeb. The event will take place virtually on January 16, at 5:00 P.M. Beirut time, 10:00 A.M. EST.

The discussion will be held in English and moderated by Maha Yahya, the director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center.

