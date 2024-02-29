A Report Card for Korean Digital Leadership

When tech journalists, CEOs, and politicians think of tech policy, they usually look to Washington, Brussels, or Beijing (and, more recently, New Delhi). But Seoul is attempting to craft its own innovative answers to thorny questions of digital policy. A new Carnegie study on Korea’s path to digital leadership examines how Seoul can lead on standards and standardization and how South Korean companies and government organizations are using policy, technical and business standards, procurement, and education to accelerate digital transformation in South Korea and around the globe.



Join Dasom Lee, Mallory Knodel, Naomi Wilson, Michael R. Nelson, and Evan A. Feigenbaum for the launch of this new compilation and an in-depth analysis of where South Korea is succeeding, where it is falling short, and how its efforts compare to those in Malaysia, Japan, and the United States.