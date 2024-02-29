event

A Report Card for Korean Digital Leadership

Thu. February 29th, 2024
Live Online

When tech journalists, CEOs, and politicians think of tech policy, they usually look to Washington, Brussels, or Beijing (and, more recently, New Delhi). But Seoul is attempting to craft its own innovative answers to thorny questions of digital policy. A new Carnegie study on Korea’s path to digital leadership examines how Seoul can lead on standards and standardization and how South Korean companies and government organizations are using policy, technical and business standards, procurement, and education to accelerate digital transformation in South Korea and around the globe. 
 
Join Dasom Lee, Mallory Knodel, Naomi Wilson, Michael R. Nelson, and Evan A. Feigenbaum for the launch of this new compilation and an in-depth analysis of where South Korea is succeeding, where it is falling short, and how its efforts compare to those in Malaysia, Japan, and the United States.

Foreign PolicyTechnologyNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaSouth KoreaJapanSoutheast Asia
event speakers

Dasom Lee

Dasom Lee is an assistant professor in the Graduate School of Science and Technology Policy at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

Naomi Wilson

Naomi Wilson is vice president of Asia and Global Trade Policy at the Information Technology Industry Council where she leads advocacy on areas including U.S.-China policy, export controls, and digital policy.

Mallory Knodel

Mallory Knodel is the chief technology officer at the Center for Democracy & Technology. She takes a human rights, people-centered approach to technology implementation, with a focus on encryption, censorship, and cybersecurity.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Michael R. Nelson

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Mike Nelson is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. He studies the implications of emerging technologies, including digital technologies, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.