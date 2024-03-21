Carnegie India is hosting a book talk of Crosswinds: Nehru, Zhou and the Anglo-American Competition over China by Vijay Gokhale, which will be followed by a panel discussion on “Geopolitics Today: The State of the World”.

Crosswinds is an account of how the dynamics between America, Britain, and China shaped India's policy towards China in the decade after India's independence. It outlines a newly independent India’s efforts to find its feet as a nation during the early Cold War, particularly in the context of Anglo-American competition in East and Southeast Asia.

Amidst a new strategic competition between the United States and China, India is seeking to further its own geopolitical and geoeconomic interests. Does the past offer a valuable template to reflect on the future? How does India view the ongoing changes in world politics? Most importantly, how can India define its role in the rapidly changing geopolitics of today?

Agenda:

5:30 – 6:15 P.M. High tea

6:15 – 6:20 P.M Introductory remarks by Shibani Mehta

6:20 – 6:30 P.M. Overview of the book by Vijay Gokhale

6:30 – 7:45 P.M. Panel discussion followed by audience Q&A