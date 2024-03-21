event
Geopolitics Today: The State of the World

Thu. March 21st, 2024
Hall 1 & 2, Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

Carnegie India is hosting a book talk of Crosswinds: Nehru, Zhou and the Anglo-American Competition over China by Vijay Gokhale, which will be followed by a panel discussion on “Geopolitics Today: The State of the World”.

Crosswinds is an account of how the dynamics between America, Britain, and China shaped India's policy towards China in the decade after India's independence. It outlines a newly independent India’s efforts to find its feet as a nation during the early Cold War, particularly in the context of Anglo-American competition in East and Southeast Asia.

Amidst a new strategic competition between the United States and China, India is seeking to further its own geopolitical and geoeconomic interests. Does the past offer a valuable template to reflect on the future? How does India view the ongoing changes in world politics? Most importantly, how can India define its role in the rapidly changing geopolitics of today?

Agenda:

5:30 – 6:15 P.M. High tea

6:15 – 6:20 P.M Introductory remarks by Shibani Mehta

6:20 – 6:30 P.M. Overview of the book by Vijay Gokhale

6:30 – 7:45 P.M. Panel discussion followed by audience Q&A

Vijay Gokhale

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security Studies Program

Vijay Gokhale is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India and the former foreign secretary of India. He has worked extensively on matters relating to the Indo-Pacific region with a special emphasis on Chinese politics and diplomacy.

Srinath Raghavan

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Security Studies Program

Srinath Raghavan is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie India. His primary research focus is on the contemporary and historical aspects of India’s foreign and security policies.

T.S. Tirumurti

T.S. Tirumurti is presently distinguished professor at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. He retired from the Indian Foreign Service in June 2022. He served as India’s permanent representative to the United Nations from 2020 to 2022, as secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs from 2018 to 2020, and as India’s high commissioner to Malaysia from 2013 to 2018. He also served as the first representative of India to the Palestinian National Authority from 1996 to 1998.

P.S. Raghavan

P.S. Raghavan is the chairman of India’s National Security Advisory Board, and a distinguished fellow at Vivekananda International Foundation. He retired from the Indian Foreign Service in 2016. He served as ambassador of India to Russia from 2014 to 2016, as ambassador of India to the Czech Republic from 2004 to 2007, and as ambassador of India to Ireland from 2007 to 2011. He also served as secretary (Economic Relations) from 2013 to 2014.

Gaitri Issar Kumar

Gaitri Issar Kumar retired from the Indian Foreign Service in June 2022. In her career spanning over 30 years, Amb. Kumar has served in multiple Indian missions including in Paris, Kathmandu, Lisbon and Geneva. She has also served as India’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom from 2020 to 2022 and as ambassador of India to Belgium, the European Union, and Luxembourg from 2017 to 2020.