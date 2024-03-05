Making Sense of U.S. Policy Amid North Korea’s Strategic Shift

With Russia using North Korean ballistic missiles on the battlefield in Ukraine, Kim Jong Un denouncing his father’s and grandfather’s stance on Korean unification, and borders beginning to reopen to the world after over three years of strict closure, North Korea appears poised for big changes in 2024.

Has North Korea made a strategic shift? What’s responsible for the Kim regime’s new approach, and how can U.S. policy contend with a North Korea that’s emboldened to act more provocatively?

Join Darcie Draudt-Véjares as she sits down with Jung H. Pak, the U.S. senior official for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, to discuss these and other issues. Evan A. Feigenbaum will provide opening remarks.