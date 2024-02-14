Darcie Draudt-Véjares, PhD [“drought-VEY-harez”] is a fellow for Korean studies in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A political scientist and policy analyst, she publishes regular commentary on South and North Korean domestic politics and foreign policy, Northeast Asian relations, and U.S.-Korea policy.

Dr. Draudt-Véjares currently holds a nonresident fellowships at the National Bureau of Asian Research. From 2022-2024, Dr. Draudt-Véjares was a postdoctoral research associate at the Princeton University School of Public and International Affairs and from 2021 to 2022 she was a postdoctoral research fellow at GWIKS at the Elliott School of International Affairs.

She has previously held research positions at the Korea Economic Institute of America, Yonsei University, Pacific Forum, the Council on Foreign Relations, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Research and Training Center in South Korea.

Dr. Draudt-Véjares holds a PhD in Political Science from the Johns Hopkins University, an MA in Korean Studies from the Yonsei University Graduate School of International Studies, and an AB with Honors in Anthropology from Davidson College. She is proficient in Korean and has an intermediate-level knowledge of Spanish and French. Dr. Draudt-Véjares lived in Seoul, South Korea, from 2008 through 2013.



