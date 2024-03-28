On the Frontier of U.S.-Japan Tech Collaborations

The United States and Japan continue to make technology collaborations a core pillar of their bilateral relationship, but many governmental discussions around trade and investment are framed by traditional and increasingly outdated notions of what is happening on the ground. Examination of specific private sector collaborations between American and Japanese companies reveals a different narrative, demonstrating how the two countries’ political economies increasingly harness each other’s innovative activities.

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for this discussion on the important patterns in cutting-edge, private-sector collaboration between the United States and Japan, illustrated by specific case studies. The conversation will be moderated by Kenji Kushida, senior fellow for Japan studies in Carnegie’s Asia Program, and will feature Aki Jiang, Doug Kuribayashi, and Ricky Sakai.