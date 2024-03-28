event

On the Frontier of U.S.-Japan Tech Collaborations

Thu. March 28th, 2024
Live Online

The United States and Japan continue to make technology collaborations a core pillar of their bilateral relationship, but many governmental discussions around trade and investment are framed by traditional and increasingly outdated notions of what is happening on the ground. Examination of specific private sector collaborations between American and Japanese companies reveals a different narrative, demonstrating how the two countries’ political economies increasingly harness each other’s innovative activities.

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for this discussion on the important patterns in cutting-edge, private-sector collaboration between the United States and Japan, illustrated by specific case studies. The conversation will be moderated by Kenji Kushida, senior fellow for Japan studies in Carnegie’s Asia Program, and will feature Aki Jiang, Doug Kuribayashi, and Ricky Sakai. 

event speakers

Kenji Kushida

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Kenji E. Kushida is a senior fellow for Japan studies in Carnegie’s Asia Program, directing research on Japan, including a new Japan-Silicon Valley Innovation Initiative at Carnegie.

Aki Jiang

Aki Jiang is a principal at WiL (World Innovation Lab), where she focuses on direct investments in enterprise software and health tech.

Ryosuke (Ricky) Sakai

Ryosuke (Ricky) Sakai is senior vice president of new business development at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, where he focuses on decarbonization of the energy sector.

Wataru (Doug) Kuribayashi

Wataru (Doug) Kuribayashi is president & CEO at Presidio Ventures, and serves concurrently as senior vice president and general manager of the corporate venture capital group and Silicon Valley office of Sumitomo Corporation of Americas.