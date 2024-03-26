Transatlantic Public Opinion on the War in Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine has passed its second anniversary, two major elections are on the horizon. In June, the European parliamentary elections will be held across the European Union, while Americans will take to the ballot box in November to elect the next president. Both elections have the potential to affect Western support to Ukraine and thus the course of the war.

What is the state of public opinion on both sides of the Atlantic in the run-up to these important elections? Are Americans really souring on the war? Are Europeans prepared to take up the slack if the United States leaves the field? What will it take for both European and American leaders to continue support for Ukraine?

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) for this timely discussion during a critical year for global democracy. Sylvie Kauffmann, editorial director of Le Monde, will moderate a panel discussion with Sophia Besch, a fellow in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment, and the coauthors of a new paper on Western public opinion on the war in Ukraine, Mark Leonard, director of ECFR, and Ivan Krastev, chairman of the Centre for Liberal Strategies. Dan Baer, senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment, and Jeremy Shapiro, research director at ECFR, will deliver introductory remarks.