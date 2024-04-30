event

Non-state Actors and Geopolitical Rivalry

Tue. April 30th, 2024
Live Online

Terrorism, organized crime, and corruption remain rampant at a moment when the world is grappling with geopolitical rivalry. Events of the past year are a stark reminder of the outsized impact non-state actors can have on global security and regional stability. In November, the Houthi militia began firing on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping lines. In March, a branch of the Islamic State attacked a Moscow concert hall killing more than 100 people. Over the past year, gangs in Haiti have come to control ports and roads around the country’s main airport, prompting the United Nations Security Council to approve a multinational police mission to the country in October 2023. At the same time, organizations and networks involved in illicit activity can become inextricably linked to national economies, governance structures, and security arrangements, affecting civilian populations even more directly than official bureaucracies.

How should policymakers in the United States and around the world think about the strategic and tactical challenges posed by the most powerful groups and underground networks, and how can we better understand how these entities operate? As the United States and its partners turn attention, fiscal resources, and international collaborations towards competition with countries like China and Russia, how can countries cooperate to reduce the risks non-state actors pose to global security? What policy innovations are needed to combat these threats? And what role can actors from industry to civil society play in reducing these risks in a way that improves life for people whose livelihoods depend on these organizations?

Join the Carnegie Endowment for a discussion of how societies can manage the risks non-state actors pose as countries navigate challenges involving security, governance, and the well-being of their populations with Daniel Byman, Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, Beatriz Magaloni, and moderator Rachel Kleinfeld.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Beatriz Magaloni

Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Beatriz Magaloni is a nonresident scholar in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Daniel Byman

Daniel Byman is is a professor at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, the director of the Security Studies Program there, and a Senior Fellow with the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Byman is also the Foreign Policy Editor for Lawfare and a part-time Senior Advisor to the Department of State as part of the International Security Advisory Board.