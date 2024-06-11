A Pivotal Year: Assessing the Russia-Ukraine War in 2024

Ukraine faces its most difficult moment on the battlefield since the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The country’s electricity grid is under strain after months of targeted Russian missile attacks, and in May, Russia opened a new front near Kharkiv. U.S. aid is finally on its way after Congress’s months long delay, but will it be enough to help Ukrainian forces stabilize their positions? Can Ukraine fix its manpower challenges and rebuild its force? What are Russia’s vulnerabilities heading into 2025? How can Ukraine's allies in NATO use the upcoming seventy-fifth anniversary summit to signal to Moscow their enduring commitment to Ukraine's security?