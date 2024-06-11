event

A Pivotal Year: Assessing the Russia-Ukraine War in 2024

Tue. June 11th, 2024
In-Person & Live Online

Ukraine faces its most difficult moment on the battlefield since the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. The country’s electricity grid is under strain after months of targeted Russian missile attacks, and in May, Russia opened a new front near Kharkiv. U.S. aid is finally on its way after Congress’s months long delay, but will it be enough to help Ukrainian forces stabilize their positions? Can Ukraine fix its manpower challenges and rebuild its force? What are Russia’s vulnerabilities heading into 2025? How can Ukraine's allies in NATO use the upcoming seventy-fifth anniversary summit to signal to Moscow their enduring commitment to Ukraine's security?

Please join Dara Massicot, senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment’s Russia and Eurasia Program, for a conversation on these topics with Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Ukraine’s former defense minister; Hanna Shelest, director of security programs at the Foreign Policy Council “Ukrainian Prism”; and Michael Kofman, senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program.

SecurityForeign PolicyRussiaRussia and EurasiaUkraine
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers
Andriy Zagorodnyuk Headshot

Andriy Zagorodnyuk

Andriy Zagorodnyuk served as Ukraine's defense minister from 2019 to 2020. He is the chairman of the Kyiv-based Centre for Defence Strategies.

Dara Massicot

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Dara Massicot is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her work focuses on defense and security issues in Russia and Eurasia.

Michael Kofman

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Michael Kofman is a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on the Russian military, Ukrainian armed forces, and Eurasian security issues.

Hanna Shelest Headshot

Hanna Shelest

Hanna Shelest is the security studies program director at the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism."