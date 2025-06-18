Andriy Zagorodnyuk is a nonresident scholar in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He served as the defense minister of Ukraine from 2019 to 2020. He currently chairs the Centre for Defence Strategies, a security think tank based in Kyiv that he co-founded.

Prior to his appointment as defense minister, Zagorodnyuk served as head of the Ministry of Defense’s Reforms Project Office from 2015 to 2018. During that time, he played a key role in designing Ukraine’s military reforms. He also previously served as an adviser to the president of Ukraine for defense matters, as well as a member of the supervisory council of Ukraine’s Ukroboronprom defense company. Zagorodnyuk has over twenty years of experience in the field of heavy industry and industrial engineering. From 2005 to 2019 he served as founder and chairman of the board for Discovery Drilling Equipment. Zagorodnyuk is a member of the supervisory council of Aerorozvidka, a leading Ukrainian nongovernmental organization focused on unmanned systems, and is a member of the International Leadership Council of the Center for European Policy Analysis. He holds a degree in law from the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and a postgraduate diploma with distinction in financial strategy from the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford.