Decoding the 2024 Indian General Elections

Wed. June 5th, 2024
Live Online

On June 4, the ballots of roughly 650 million Indian voters will be counted in the culmination of the country’s eighteenth general election. While voters are expected to deliver Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party a third consecutive victory, the race appears more competitive than many pundits had predicted. What surprises did this election deliver? What do the results tell us about the national political mood in India? And what will the new government look like?  

Join Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and director of the Carnegie Endowment’s South Asia program, for a conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor of the Hindustan Times, and Rahul Verma, fellow at the Centre for Policy Research and visiting assistant professor at Ashoka University. Together, they will analyze the results of the election and its implications for India’s future. 

Milan Vaishnav

Director and Senior Fellow, South Asia Program

Milan Vaishnav is a senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program and the host of the Grand Tamasha podcast at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary research focus is the political economy of India, and he examines issues such as corruption and governance, state capacity, distributive politics, and electoral behavior. He also conducts research on the Indian diaspora.

Rahul Verma

Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi

Rahul Verma is a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi and visiting assistant professor at Ashoka University. 

Sunetra Choudhury

National Political Editor of the Hindustan Times

Sunetra Choudhury is the national political editor of the Hindustan Times.