Decoding the 2024 Indian General Elections

Registration
On June 4, the ballots of roughly 650 million Indian voters will be counted in the culmination of the country’s eighteenth general election. While voters are expected to deliver Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party a third consecutive victory, the race appears more competitive than many pundits had predicted. What surprises did this election deliver? What do the results tell us about the national political mood in India? And what will the new government look like?
Join Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and director of the Carnegie Endowment’s South Asia program, for a conversation with Sunetra Choudhury, national political editor of the Hindustan Times, and Rahul Verma, fellow at the Centre for Policy Research and visiting assistant professor at Ashoka University. Together, they will analyze the results of the election and its implications for India’s future.