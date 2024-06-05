Decoding the 2024 Indian General Elections

On June 4, the ballots of roughly 650 million Indian voters will be counted in the culmination of the country’s eighteenth general election. While voters are expected to deliver Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party a third consecutive victory, the race appears more competitive than many pundits had predicted. What surprises did this election deliver? What do the results tell us about the national political mood in India? And what will the new government look like?