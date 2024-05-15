What Is Climate Foreign Policy? A Transatlantic Perspective

Registration
Every domestic climate policy needs a climate foreign policy. In 2023, Germany published a Climate Foreign Policy Strategy at COP28. Across the Atlantic, the United States is advancing numerous climate foreign policy initiatives from the Just Energy Transition Partnerships to the Global Methane Pledge to the Clean Energy Supply Chain Collaborative. Both countries also stand behind climate pledges made through international organizations, like the G7 commitment to triple renewable capacity by 2030, and are bound by a Climate and Energy Partnership. It’s a good start.
But what’s the future of climate foreign policy from a transatlantic perspective? How durable are these efforts—and how achievable are these targets—in view of the upcoming elections in the United States and the European Union?
Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the German Council on Foreign Relations for hybrid discussion on this critical phase of international climate efforts. Noah Gordon, acting-co director of Carnegie’s Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics program will moderate the panel featuring Axel Dittmann, deputy chief of mission at the German Embassy in Washington, DC, Michael Apicelli, director for Multilateral Climate and Clean Energy Engagement at the U.S. Department of Energy, Milo McBride, fellow in Carnegie’s Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics program, and Dr. Kira Vinke, head of the Center for Climate and Foreign Policy at the German Council on Foreign Relations.