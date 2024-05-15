What Is Climate Foreign Policy? A Transatlantic Perspective

Every domestic climate policy needs a climate foreign policy. In 2023, Germany published a Climate Foreign Policy Strategy at COP28. Across the Atlantic, the United States is advancing numerous climate foreign policy initiatives from the Just Energy Transition Partnerships to the Global Methane Pledge to the Clean Energy Supply Chain Collaborative. Both countries also stand behind climate pledges made through international organizations, like the G7 commitment to triple renewable capacity by 2030, and are bound by a Climate and Energy Partnership. It’s a good start.

But what’s the future of climate foreign policy from a transatlantic perspective? How durable are these efforts—and how achievable are these targets—in view of the upcoming elections in the United States and the European Union?