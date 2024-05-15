iStock-482104434-1420x770

event

What Is Climate Foreign Policy? A Transatlantic Perspective

Wed. May 15th, 2024
Washington, DC

Every domestic climate policy needs a climate foreign policy. In 2023, Germany published a Climate Foreign Policy Strategy at COP28. Across the Atlantic, the United States is advancing numerous climate foreign policy initiatives from the Just Energy Transition Partnerships to the Global Methane Pledge to the Clean Energy Supply Chain Collaborative. Both countries also stand behind climate pledges made through international organizations, like the G7 commitment to triple renewable capacity by 2030, and are bound by a Climate and Energy Partnership. It’s a good start.

But what’s the future of climate foreign policy from a transatlantic perspective? How durable are these efforts—and how achievable are these targets—in view of the upcoming elections in the United States and the European Union?

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the German Council on Foreign Relations for hybrid discussion on this critical phase of international climate efforts. Noah Gordon, acting-co director of Carnegie’s Sustainability, Climate and Geopolitics program will moderate the panel featuring Axel Dittmann, deputy chief of mission at the German Embassy in Washington, DC, Michael Apicelli, director for Multilateral Climate and Clean Energy Engagement at the U.S. Department of Energy, Milo McBride, fellow in Carnegie’s Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics program, and Dr. Kira Vinke, head of the Center for Climate and Foreign Policy at the German Council on Foreign Relations.

Climate ChangeForeign PolicyNorth AmericaEurope
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Axel Dittmann

Deputy Chief of Mission of the German Embassy in Washington DC.

Axel Dittmann currently serves as deputy chief of fission of the German Embassy in Washington DC.

Kira Vinke

Head of the Center for Climate and Foreign Policy at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP)

Kira Vinke is head of the Center for Climate and Foreign Policy at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP).

Christoph Schemionek

Head of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (DGIC) and the Representative of German Industry and Trade (RGIT) in Washington, DC.

Christoph Schemionek is the head of both the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (DGIC) and the Representative of German Industry and Trade (RGIT) in Washington, DC.

Michael Apicelli

Director for Multilateral Climate and Clean Energy Engagement at the U.S. Department of Energy.

Michael Apicelli is the director for multilateral climate and clean energy engagement at the U.S. Department of Energy.

Milo McBride

Fellow, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program

Milo McBride is a fellow in the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.

Noah Gordon

Fellow, Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program and Fellow, Europe Program

Noah J. Gordon is a fellow in the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC.