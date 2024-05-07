Milo McBride is a fellow in the Sustainability, Climate, and Geopolitics Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, DC. His research focuses on the geopolitics of energy transition technologies, critical minerals, and the role of next-generation innovations in advancing global decarbonization. He combines technology and market insights with political economy analysis to help policymakers and industry leaders align climate ambition with industrial competitiveness. In addition to his work at Carnegie, Milo is a nonresident fellow at the Graduate Institute of Geneva’s Platform for Resilient Value Chains and senior consultant at Macro Advisory Partners.

Previously, he was an analyst at Eurasia Group, where he directed research on clean energy supply chains and advised multinational corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, and development banks. He founded Eurasia Group’s Critical Minerals Working Group to strengthen cross-sectoral analysis of mineral geopolitics. In addition to this work, he led a research initiative on the global development of direct lithium extraction at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy and held positions at the International Institute for Sustainable Development. Earlier in his career, Milo taught energy policy as an adjunct professor at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering.