A Conversation with Brazilian President Lula’s Foreign Policy Advisor Celso Amorim

Many democracy advocates around the world exhaled after the election of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula, and hoped for greater cooperation on the global stage. Yet, while there are areas of agreement, the United States and Brazil do not always see eye to eye on major challenges like the war in Ukraine and the role of China in the world. Brazil’s current G20 leadership offers a unique opportunity to assert its vision and influence the agenda.



What is President Lula’s vision for its global leadership? Where are bilateral relations between the U.S. and Brazil heading? How can Brazil balance the imperative of climate change while meeting the economic needs of its citizens?



Join Carnegie for an in-person fireside chat between President Lula’s foreign policy advisor, H.E. Ambassador Celso Amorim and Carnegie’s Dan Baer on topics ranging from democracy to climate change, trade, and artificial intelligence. The dialogue will also delve into the U.S.-Brazil Agreement on Trade and Economic Partnership (ATEC) and its potential to foster more trade and investment. Carnegie President Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar will deliver opening remarks.