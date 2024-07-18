event

A Conversation with Brazilian President Lula’s Foreign Policy Advisor Celso Amorim

Thu. July 18th, 2024
Washington, DC & Live Online

Many democracy advocates around the world exhaled after the election of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, also known as Lula, and hoped for greater cooperation on the global stage. Yet, while there are areas of agreement, the United States and Brazil do not always see eye to eye on major challenges like the war in Ukraine and the role of China in the world. Brazil’s current G20 leadership offers a unique opportunity to assert its vision and influence the agenda.

What is President Lula’s vision for its global leadership? Where are bilateral relations between the U.S. and Brazil heading? How can Brazil balance the imperative of climate change while meeting the economic needs of its citizens?

Join Carnegie for an in-person fireside chat between President Lula’s foreign policy advisor, H.E. Ambassador Celso Amorim and Carnegie’s Dan Baer on topics ranging from democracy to climate change, trade, and artificial intelligence. The dialogue will also delve into the U.S.-Brazil Agreement on Trade and Economic Partnership (ATEC) and its potential to foster more trade and investment. Carnegie President Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar will deliver opening remarks.

Global GovernanceDemocracyForeign PolicyEconomyClimate ChangeBrazilUnited StatesSouth America
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Dan Baer

Senior Vice President for Policy Research, Director, Europe Program

Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)  and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Celso Amorim

H.E. Ambassador Celso Amorim

Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil

Celso Amorim is Chief Advisor to the President of Brazil. A graduate of the Rio Branco Institute, the prestigious Brazilian diplomatic academy, he has done post-graduate studies at the Diplomatic Academy of Vienna and the London School of Economics and Political Science. He has served as Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs under President Itamar Franco (1993- 1994), and again under President Lula da Silva (2003- 2010), and as Minister of Defense under President Dilma Rousseff (2011-2014). Ambassador Celso Amorim is the longest serving foreign minister of Brazil to date.