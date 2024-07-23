Making Big Changes in U.S. Foreign Policy: Opportunities and Obstacles for the Next Administration

A growing number of analysts argue that the era of U.S. hyperpower is over and that the country needs a strategic reorientation. But major changes in U.S. foreign policy are difficult to achieve and have occurred only rarely in history.

To launch Carnegie’s report, Strategic Change in U.S. Foreign Policy, scholars and practitioners will come together to explain these ingredients and debate their implications for the next presidential administration. Two of the report’s authors—Christopher S. Chivvis, who directs the American Statecraft Program, and Stephen Wertheim, a historian and senior fellow in the program—will discuss their findings. They will be joined by Beth Sanner, who served in the U.S. national security community for three decades, including as deputy director for national intelligence from 2019 to 2021, and is currently the director for geopolitics at International Capital Strategies and a distinguished fellow at the German Marshall Fund, and Thomas Dans, who previously served as Counselor to the Under Secretary for International Affairs in the Treasury Department and is currently a visiting fellow in the Heritage Foundation’s Douglas and Sarah Allison Center for Foreign Policy Studies.