event

A Conversation with Abdallah BouHabib, Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants

Tue. September 24th, 2024
Live Online

As Lebanon was rocked by two days of exploding pagers and walkie-talkies directed at Hezbollah’s communications network, killing dozens and injuring thousands, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have risen to new heights.  In a fiery speech, Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed revenge.    

How has this latest escalation impacted Lebanon’s internal politics? What are Hezbollah’s options in responding? What are the prospects for defusing not only the current crisis but the complex of issues that have shaped the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah? And what role can the U.S. and other international actors and regional parties play in avoiding an all-out war? 

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with His Excellency Abdallah BouHabib, the foreign minister of Lebanon, to discuss these and other issues.

event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Abdallah BouHabib

H.E. Abdallah BouHabib is the foreign minister of Lebanon. From May 1983 to February 1990, Dr. Bouhabib served as Lebanon's ambassador to the United States. He rejoined the World Bank, where his career began, in February 1992 as adviser to the MENA vice president and regional external affairs unit chief. In March 2001, Ambassador BouHabib returned to Lebanon and served until August, 2005 as senior adviser to Lebanon’s deputy prime minister. 