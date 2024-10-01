event

A Conversation with His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister

Tue. October 1st, 20248:30 AM - 9:30 AM (EDT)
In-Person Event, Washington, D.C.

The Carnegie Endowment will host His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s external affairs minister, in conversation with Carnegie’s President Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar,  on the future of U.S.-India relations. Serving as India’s external affairs minister since May 30, 2019, H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar is a member of the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) of India’s Parliament from the state of Gujarat. Previously, he served as foreign secretary and as ambassador to United States, China, Singapore, and the Czech Republic.

India’s strategic importance is rising—both globally and in the making of U.S. foreign policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2023 state visit to Washington and his recent bilateral meeting with President Biden showcase this relationship. Amidst fast-paced global developments, India’s bilateral ties with the United States have grown more extensive. The two countries have deepened partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, as well as on defense innovation and critical and emerging technologies. 

What is India’s vision for global leadership? How can the United States and India bolster cooperation on issues ranging from artificial intelligence and biotechnology to democracy, security, and trade? And how can the two countries work together to bridge critical geopolitical divides? 

Join the Carnegie Endowment for this special in-person event. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. EDT and a light breakfast will be served. 

External Affairs Minister of India

Dr. S. Jaishankar is India’s external affairs minister since May 30th, 2019. He is a member of the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) of India’s Parliament from the state of Gujarat. He was foreign secretary from 2015-18, ambassador to United States (2013-15), China (2009-2013), Singapore (2007-2009) and the Czech Republic (2000-2004). He has also served in other diplomatic assignments in embassies in Moscow, Colombo, Budapest, and Tokyo, as well in the Ministry of External Affairs and the President’s Secretariat.

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.