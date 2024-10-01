A Conversation with His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister

The Carnegie Endowment will host His Excellency Dr. S. Jaishankar, India’s external affairs minister, in conversation with Carnegie’s President Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, on the future of U.S.-India relations. Serving as India’s external affairs minister since May 30, 2019, H.E. Dr. S. Jaishankar is a member of the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) of India’s Parliament from the state of Gujarat. Previously, he served as foreign secretary and as ambassador to United States, China, Singapore, and the Czech Republic.

India’s strategic importance is rising—both globally and in the making of U.S. foreign policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2023 state visit to Washington and his recent bilateral meeting with President Biden showcase this relationship. Amidst fast-paced global developments, India’s bilateral ties with the United States have grown more extensive. The two countries have deepened partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, as well as on defense innovation and critical and emerging technologies.

What is India’s vision for global leadership? How can the United States and India bolster cooperation on issues ranging from artificial intelligence and biotechnology to democracy, security, and trade? And how can the two countries work together to bridge critical geopolitical divides?