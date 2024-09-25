New Cities and Capitals: The Future of Urban Planning

We are in an era in which states seek to demonstrate their power and values through the construction of new cities. This new wave of development is global: in Egypt with the New Administrative Capital, in Indonesia with Nusantara, in Kenya with Konza Techno City and Tatu City, and in California’s Solano County. The promise of new cities is seductive while the need for solutions to housing shortages, public health dilemmas, and climate change is more pressing than ever. The question of whether these new cities and capitals offer solutions to these global challenges remains. How might they usher in a new era of socially and environmentally conscious urban planning?