New Cities and Capitals: The Future of Urban Planning

Wed. September 25th, 2024
Live Online

We are in an era in which states seek to demonstrate their power and values through the construction of new cities. This new wave of development is global: in Egypt with the New Administrative Capital, in Indonesia with Nusantara, in Kenya with Konza Techno City and Tatu City, and in California’s Solano County. The promise of new cities is seductive while the need for solutions to housing shortages, public health dilemmas, and climate change is more pressing than ever. The question of whether these new cities and capitals offer solutions to these global challenges remains. How might they usher in a new era of socially and environmentally conscious urban planning? 


Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace for a virtual event with photojournalist Nick Hannes, associate professor Dorina Pojani of the University of Queensland, Carnegie California nonresident scholar Micah Weinberg, and Carnegie Technology and International Affairs fellow Nanjira Sambuli.

Moderated by Carnegie California founding director Ian Klaus, panelists will discuss the evolution of new cities and capitals, examine their opportunities and challenges, and reflect on the future direction of urban planning.

Ian Klaus

Founding Director, Carnegie California

Ian Klaus is the founding director of Carnegie California. He is a leading scholar on the nexus of urbanization, geopolitics, and global challenges, with extensive experience as a practitioner of subnational diplomacy.

Nick Hannes

Documentary Photographer

Nick Hannes is a documentary photographer based in Belgium. His photography reflects on major contemporary themes such as migration, globalization, urbanization and crisis. Nick published 5 books and regularly exhibits at international photography festivals. He received a Magnum Photography Award (2017), a World Press Photo Award (2023), and teaches at KASK/The School of Arts in Ghent.

Dorina Pojani

Associate Professor, University of Queensland

Dorina Pojani is an associate professor of urban planning at The University of Queensland, Australia. Her research is international and comparative, covering various aspects of the built environment, including design, transport, and housing. She approaches her work from a feminist perspective, considering the role of gender in the city.

Nanjira Sambuli

Nonresident Scholar, Technology and International Affairs

Nanjira Sambuli is a nonresident scholar in the Technology and International Affairs Program. She is a researcher, policy analyst and strategist studying the unfolding, gendered impacts of digitalization/ICT adoption on governance, diplomacy, media, entrepreneurship, and culture, especially in Africa.

Micah Weinberg headshot

Micah Weinberg

Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie California

Dr. Micah Weinberg is a nonresident scholar at Carnegie California. His scholarship centers on the global relevance of the quality of democracy and public policy in this important subnational polity.