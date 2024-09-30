Gaza’s Intensifying Humanitarian Catastrophe: Expert Perspectives

Gaza’s health crisis grows more dire. Despite the successful first round of polio vaccinations and a short-lived surge of humanitarian aid preventing an imminent decline into famine in May, the conditions in Gaza have deteriorated significantly in recent months.

What are the key factors currently driving the spiraling humanitarian crisis? How have recent changes in IDF operations, crossing points, truck access, and other factors impacted humanitarian efforts in Gaza? What role is growing lawlessness in the embattled enclave playing and what additional steps can be taken to protect convoys?