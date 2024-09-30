Gaza’s Intensifying Humanitarian Catastrophe: Expert Perspectives

Registration
Gaza’s health crisis grows more dire. Despite the successful first round of polio vaccinations and a short-lived surge of humanitarian aid preventing an imminent decline into famine in May, the conditions in Gaza have deteriorated significantly in recent months.
What are the key factors currently driving the spiraling humanitarian crisis? How have recent changes in IDF operations, crossing points, truck access, and other factors impacted humanitarian efforts in Gaza? What role is growing lawlessness in the embattled enclave playing and what additional steps can be taken to protect convoys?
Join Katherine Wilkens, a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East program, as she moderates an expert panel to discuss the evolving situation on-the-ground and consider what options exist to prevent catastrophic loss of life from famine and disease. She will be joined by Scott Anderson, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) deputy humanitarian coordinator and director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza, Ambassador David Satterfield, the former White House special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues, and Jeremy Konyndyk, the president of Refugees International, which recently released a report that examines the reality of famine in Gaza.