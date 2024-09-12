event

The Future of AI Regulation: A California Bill Shaping the Debate

Thu. September 12th, 2024
Live Online

California is poised to potentially enact the most impactful artificial intelligence (AI) regulation seen thus far in the United States. The Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act, or SB-1047, is the first of its kind legislation that could help determine technology policy not just in California, but nationwide and internationally.  

If signed into law, SB-1047 would require those developing the most advanced AI models to adopt and follow safety protocols and take "reasonable care" to avoid critical harms that could result in mass casualties or in cyberattacks causing catastrophic damage to our critical infrastructure. Proponents say these are commonsense, prudent steps to mitigate risks from increasingly powerful AI systems while ensuring AI developers innovate responsibly. On the other hand, opponents say the bill would hinder innovation and increase bureaucracy in AI technology development. The bill has divided tech enthusiasts, policymakers, and industry.    

While Californians support active policymaking at the state level around AI, they are uncertain about the impacts of AI and the policies that help shape it. To help break it down, Carnegie California, the West Coast office and program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, will host a virtual debate on SB-1047. This sixty-minute debate will feature four leading voices—two pro, two con—addressing this proposition before our local and global audience: “If SB-1047 in its current form becomes law, it will do more good than harm.” 

Please join us on September 12 at 9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT for this informative debate on a groundbreaking piece of legislation. 

event speakers

Founding Director, Carnegie California

Ian Klaus is the founding director of Carnegie California. He is a leading scholar on the nexus of urbanization, geopolitics, and global challenges, with extensive experience as a practitioner of subnational diplomacy.

Dan Hendrycks

Executive Director of the Center for AI Safety

Dan Hendrycks is the executive director of the Center for AI Safety. He received his PhD in AI from UC Berkeley. He has contributed the GELU activation function (the most-used activation in state-of-the-art models including BERT, GPT, Vision Transformers, etc.), benchmarks and methods in robustness, MMLU, and an Introduction to AI Safety, Ethics, and Society.

Lauren Wagner

Advisor to the Data & Trust Alliance and Term Member at the Council on Foreign Relations

Lauren Wagner is a researcher and investor, currently an advisor to the Data & Trust Alliance and term member at the Council on Foreign Relations. She previously worked at Meta and Google bringing new products to market, with a focus on information integrity, privacy-enhancing technologies, and conversational AI. 

Ion Stoica

Professor in the EECS Department at the University of California at Berkeley and the Director of Sky Computing Lab

Ion Stoica is a professor in the EECS Department at the University of California at Berkeley, and the Director of Sky Computing Lab. He is currently doing research on cloud computing and AI systems. Current and past work includes ChatBot Arena, vLLM, Ray, Apache Spark, Apache Mesos, Tachyon, Chord DHT, and Dynamic Packet State (DPS). He is a Member of NAE, an Honorary Member of the Romanian Academy, an ACM Fellow and has received numerous awards, including the Mark Weiser Award (2019), SIGOPS Hall of Fame Award (2015), and several "Test of Time" awards. He also co-founded three companies, Anyscale (2019), Databricks (2013) and Conviva (2006).

Ketan Ramakrishnan

Associate Professor at Yale Law School

Ketan Ramakrishnan is an associate professor at Yale Law School, where he teaches tort law.

Jon Bateman

Senior Fellow and Co-Director, Technology and International Affairs Program

Jon Bateman is a senior fellow and co-director of the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.