International Models for Governing Gaza

Various proposals are circulating for the "day after" in Gaza, many of which envision interim international arrangements to assist with the rehabilitation. International transitional authorities have been established in the past for the administration of war-torn territories, notably the United Nations administrations of Kosovo and East Timor, and the High Representative’s administration of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Is an international transitional authority a viable and attractive option for Gaza? What would its mandate be? Would the mission have a defined political horizon (such as Palestinian statehood)? What do the historical parallels tell us? What would be the role of the United Nations and regional parties in such an arrangement? How would the cooperation of the immediately affected parties—Israelis and Palestinians—be achieved?

Join Paul Dziatkowiec as he moderates an expert panel discussion to explore these issues and others concerning the future of governance in Gaza.