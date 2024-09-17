event

Migration Diplomacy in the Biden-Harris Administration

Tue. September 17th, 2024
In-Person & Online Event

Migration is one of the most pressing challenges that the United States faces today, but as a policy problem it is far too often viewed through the narrow lens of the Southwest border. The Biden Administration sought to break new ground by contextualizing its efforts at the border with a Hemispheric diplomatic initiative to gain broad regional support to manage migrant flows, which resulted in the 2022 Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection signed by 20 leaders from across Latin America. How effective has this initiative been? What are the big challenges that remain? What lessons can a future administration learn about the role of diplomacy in tackling this urgent national priority?  

Join Carnegie President Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar for a discussion with President Biden’s Homeland Security Advisor, Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall, who has played a central role in advancing the LA Declaration in the last two years. This event is organized by Carnegie’s American Statecraft program. 

This event builds on the paper “The Los Angeles Declaration Continues to Shape the Regional and Global Migration Response” by Katie Tobin.

The Los Angeles Declaration Continues to Shape the Regional and Global Migration Response
event speakers

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar

President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.

Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall

White House Homeland Security Advisor

Dr. Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall is the White House Homeland Security Advisor, having served in the role since the first day of the Biden Administration. 

Christopher S. Chivvis

Senior Fellow and Director, American Statecraft Program

Christopher S. Chivvis is the director of the American Statecraft Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.