Migration Diplomacy in the Biden-Harris Administration

Migration is one of the most pressing challenges that the United States faces today, but as a policy problem it is far too often viewed through the narrow lens of the Southwest border. The Biden Administration sought to break new ground by contextualizing its efforts at the border with a Hemispheric diplomatic initiative to gain broad regional support to manage migrant flows, which resulted in the 2022 Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection signed by 20 leaders from across Latin America. How effective has this initiative been? What are the big challenges that remain? What lessons can a future administration learn about the role of diplomacy in tackling this urgent national priority?