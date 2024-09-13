event

Political Violence and the 2024 Elections

Fri. September 13th, 2024
Live Online

In a recent poll, two-thirds of American adults said they were concerned that “extremists” will commit acts of violence following the 2024 election if they are unhappy with the results. This should come as no surprise. Earlier this year the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that among other threats the 2024 election cycle will be a  “key event for possible violence.” How real is that threat and how would it likely manifest itself? What are the factors driving political violence in America today? And what can be done to mitigate the threat? 

Join Aaron David Miller as he sits down with down with former acting assistant attorney general for national security Mary B. McCord and Eric K. Ward, senior fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center, to unpack these and other issues. 

DemocracyDomestic Politics
event speakers

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.

Mary B. McCord

Mary B. McCord is the executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection (ICAP) and a visiting professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center. Previously, McCord served as the acting assistant attorney general for national security at the U.S. Department of Justice from 2016 to 2017 and principal deputy assistant attorney general for national security from 2014 to 2016.

Eric K. Ward

Over the past decade, Eric K. Ward has emerged as a stalwart national leader in the fight against authoritarianism and organized racism, including antisemitism. As the executive vice president of Race Forward, he works to dismantle systemic racism and promote racial equity in all facets of society. His co-founding of #CultureGuard seeks to encourage subculture communities to reclaim their narratives and counter harmful stereotypes through grassroots activism and cultural engagement.

 