The International Side of Industrial Policy: A Conversation with DNSA Daleep Singh

Major U.S. industrial policy actions on semiconductors, clean energy, and defense-adjacent industries depend heavily on cooperation with America's allies and partners. TSMC, SK, and Samsung, for example, have announced tens of billions of dollars in U.S. investments over the past four years, and the Biden-Harris Administration has leveraged companies and expertise from Japan, Canada, and Norway for announcements related to U.S. ports and shipbuilding. U.S. officials, meanwhile, have encouraged allies to adopt industrial policy measures of their own in key sectors, such as Europe's clean energy-focused Green Deal.