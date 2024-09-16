event

The UN Summit of the Future: What to Expect

Mon. September 16th, 2024
Live Online

Later this month, world leaders will convene at the United Nations for the Summit of the Future, billed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity revive multilateral cooperation. The attendees are slated to endorse a so-called Pact for the Future, a sweeping document intended to make the UN system fit for purpose in the twenty-first century. Among other ambitions, the current draft includes commitments to reform the global financial architecture, adapt the UN to new security threats, advance sustainable development, harness digital technologies, and address the needs of youth and future generations.

At the same time, important questions linger. What is the Summit’s ultimate purpose? Is the timing ripe for such an exercise, given intensifying geopolitical tensions between East and West, North and South? Finally, would the envisioned Pact help cure what ails the world? Please join Stewart Patrick, senior fellow and director of Carnegie’s Global Order and Institutions program, Anne-Marie Slaughter, Richard Gowan, and Minh-Thu Pham for a deep dive into the rationale behind the Summit and what is—and is not—likely to be included in the Pact that emerges from it.

United NationsGlobal GovernanceSecurity
event speakers

Richard Gowan

Richard Gowan is UN director at the International Crisis Group, overseeing the organization’s advocacy work and liaising with diplomats and UN officials. One of the world’s leading experts on UN affairs, Richard writes and comments extensively on Security Council diplomacy, peacekeeping, and conflict prevention. Previously, he worked at the European Council on Foreign Relations and the Center on International Cooperation at New York University, among other organizations.

Anne-Marie Slaughter

Anne-Marie Slaughter is a global leader, scholar and public commentator. She is currently CEO of New America, a think and action tank dedicated to renewing the promise of America in a period of rapid demographic, technological, and global change. She previously served as a professor of international, foreign, and comparative law at Harvard Law School; dean of the School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University; and as the first woman director of policy planning for the United States Department of State.

Stewart Patrick

Senior Fellow and Director, Global Order and Institutions Program

Stewart Patrick is a senior fellow and director of the Global Order and Institutions Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. His primary areas of research focus are the shifting foundations of world order, the future of American internationalism, and the requirements for effective multilateral cooperation on transnational challenges.

Minh-Thu Pham

Nonresident Scholar, Global Order and Institutions Program

Minh-Thu Pham is a nonresident scholar in the Global Order and Institutions Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.