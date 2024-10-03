Trade Intervention for Freer Trade: A Conversation with Michael Pettis

The free trade consensus of the era of hyper-globalization has broken. Policymakers point to the decline of American manufacturing to question the assumption that trade, unfettered by national borders, can unleash prosperity for all. Under both President Biden and President Trump, the United States has wielded tariffs and industrial policy to reshape the international trade order to better serve American interests. A new trade policy consensus, however, has yet to emerge.

In their new paper, Trade Intervention for Freer Trade, Michael Pettis, a nonresident senior fellow in at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Erica Hogan, a research assistant in the Carnegie Global Order and Institutions Program, assess policies that could create a new global trading system that preserves the freedom of nations to direct their economies while harnessing the benefits of trade. How has existing international trade policy hampered the potential of trade to generate wealth? What factors are influencing the persistence of U.S. trade imbalances and the decline of American manufacturing? And what can the next administration do to promote trade that advances American interests?