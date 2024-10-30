event
From Conflict to Crisis: Understanding Lebanon's Humanitarian Needs

Wed. October 30th, 20245:00 PM - 6:15 PM (EET)
Virtual

Lebanon has been profoundly affected by the escalating conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, particularly since September 2024. With over 1.2 million people displaced from the South, the Beqaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburbs, the country is grappling with an overwhelming humanitarian crisis. Public schools and makeshift shelters are now sheltering the displaced, while hospitals struggle under the surge of casualties. Over the past year, more than 2,400 people have been killed and 11,500 injured as strikes have intensified across Lebanon, leaving entire towns completely devastated and no place truly safe.

 The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center will host a panel discussion to address Lebanon’s urgent humanitarian needs, the conflict's impact on key sectors, and the long-term challenges the country faces. Among these challenges is understanding what kind of post-conflict reconstruction is needed for the destroyed neighborhoods, villages, and towns. The event will feature a comprehensive overview of the situation, with discussions focusing on education and health challenges, human rights concerns, and the perspective of Lebanon’s National Emergency Committee on managing this crisis.

 The event will begin with a fireside chat between the center’s director, Maha Yahya and Nasser Yassin. This will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Haneen Sayed and Nadim Houry.

The discussion, moderated by Maha Yahya, will be held in English and will take place online on Wednesday, October 30, at 5:00 PM EET Beirut Time (UTC+2).

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.

Haneen Sayed is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. Sayed is an economic development professional, with more than 25 years at the World Bank. 

Nadim Houry is the executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative.

Nadim Houry is the executive director of the Arab Reform Initiative. Previously, he was at Human Rights Watch where he opened and ran the Beirut office, before taking on the role of director of HRW’s Terrorism and Counter-Terrorism Program.

Nasser Yassin is Lebanon’s National Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister. Previously, he was professor of policy and planning at the American University of Beirut. He founded and directed the Lebanon Crisis Observatory.