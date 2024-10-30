From Conflict to Crisis: Understanding Lebanon's Humanitarian Needs

Lebanon has been profoundly affected by the escalating conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, particularly since September 2024. With over 1.2 million people displaced from the South, the Beqaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburbs, the country is grappling with an overwhelming humanitarian crisis. Public schools and makeshift shelters are now sheltering the displaced, while hospitals struggle under the surge of casualties. Over the past year, more than 2,400 people have been killed and 11,500 injured as strikes have intensified across Lebanon, leaving entire towns completely devastated and no place truly safe.

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center will host a panel discussion to address Lebanon’s urgent humanitarian needs, the conflict's impact on key sectors, and the long-term challenges the country faces. Among these challenges is understanding what kind of post-conflict reconstruction is needed for the destroyed neighborhoods, villages, and towns. The event will feature a comprehensive overview of the situation, with discussions focusing on education and health challenges, human rights concerns, and the perspective of Lebanon’s National Emergency Committee on managing this crisis.

The event will begin with a fireside chat between the center’s director, Maha Yahya and Nasser Yassin. This will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Haneen Sayed and Nadim Houry.

The discussion, moderated by Maha Yahya, will be held in English and will take place online on Wednesday, October 30, at 5:00 PM EET Beirut Time (UTC+2).