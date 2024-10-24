Leaping Ahead: U.S. Innovation and the Future of Clean Energy

Facing pressing decarbonization goals and staggering Chinese overcapacity in critical clean energy supply chains, the United States has put forth robust green industrial policy. But going forward, policy makers may face difficult choices between diverging technology pathways. Does Washington pursue an uphill battle to retain market share of existing systems or does the U.S. pioneer the next-generation of climate solutions? Which energy technologies and low-carbon processes could prove areas of comparative strength for American industry? How can the U.S. leverage foreign policy to diffuse these advancements with allies and partners around the world?