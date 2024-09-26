Security Studies Seminar with Paul McGarr

Paul McGarr’s latest book critically examines the interventions made by the intelligence and security services of Britain and the United States in India. It probes the nexus between intelligence and statecraft in South Asia. Further, it questions the relationships established between the foreign intelligence agencies and successive Indian governments for the promotion of democracy, which evolved into justifications for repression. It asks how Western societies came to think of intelligence in terms of surveillance and civil liberty, while today South Asians associate it with covert action and grand conspiracy. After 1947, India’s leaders faced competing pressures to safeguard the national security of an overstretched and under resourced state while, at the same time, upholding popular conceptions of sovereignty that privileged autonomy and abjured foreign alliances. Part of the solution to this conundrum was to work secretly with the intelligence and security services of Britain and the United States.

Carnegie India hosted Paul McGarr for a discussion on his book Spying in South Asia: Britain, the United States and India’s Secret Cold War at the Security Studies Seminar. The discussion was moderated by Srinath Raghavan.

DISCUSSION HIGHLIGHTS

Sovereignty and Security: Participants acknowledged that security and intelligence studies have often taken a parochial view and struggled to include voices from the Global South. They noted that McGarr challenges these notions and undertakes a holistic global perspective on the subject. India, as the most influential power in the subcontinent, acted as a hub and convergence point for intelligence activities in the Global South. Participants highlighted the instance of George Blake, a former SIS agent and Soviet spy, who colored Delhi as the “most favorable city” to establish contact with Soviet spies. Thus India, a non-aligned power during the Cold War, became a magnet attracting the two ideological blocs as it could negotiate with both on equal terms while also acting as a locus for clandestine operations. The discussants identified the scope for research on South-South intelligence activities, an area that scholars have often overlooked.

