The Future of Korean Power: Is More With Less Possible?

Korean Power (K-Power)—a new comprehensive approach to tackling South Korea’s challenges through economic, technological, military, and cultural power—has been on the rise over the past 20 years, dominated by advanced manufacturing, high-tech exports, and increasingly sophisticated military power. More recently, soft power has gained increasing prominence via the global popularity of South Korean popular culture, known as Hallyu or the "Korean Wave." But the future of K-Power is replete with major challenges including demographic changes, lower economic growth, rising geopolitical threats, and deep domestic political divisions.
Chung Min Lee will be joined by Lt. Gen. In-bum Chun (ROK, ret.), Dr. J. James Kim, and Carnegie Asia program fellow Darcie Draudt-Véjares to provide in-depth analysis of South Korea’s continued advancements and current challenges and to discuss the new Carnegie paper, The Future of K-Power: What South Korea Must Do After Peaking.